SBP’s FY21 profit down 34pc on diminished govt borrowing

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) profit declined 34 percent in the fiscal year 2020/21, driven by a drop in income from lending to the government amid lower interest rate regime.

The central bank’s consolidated profit clocked in at Rs761 billion in FY2021, while it had earned Rs1.163 trillion in the previous year, it said in its Annual Performance Review for FY2021 released on Friday.

The maturing of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) worth Rs569 billion and the absence of fresh borrowing by the government from the central bank also hit the SBP’s revenue during the year.

“Moreover, a decrease in the average interest rates during FY21 also impacted adversely on income from lending to government,” the SBP said.

Income from reverse repo transactions and foreign currency deposits also witnessed a decline, while charge on account of fair value adjustment on COVID loans significantly increased during the year,” it added.

The decline in income from these major income and expense streams was partly offset by a decrease in interest/mark-up expense and operating expenses.

The SBP group also earned a higher net exchange gain as compared to the previous year due to the appreciation of the rupee against other currencies particularly US dollar during the year.

The central bank’s total assets stood at Rs13.603 trillion as of June 30, 2021, compared with Rs12.273 trillion in the previous year, showing an increase of Rs1.330 trillion primarily due to the increase in securities purchased under agreement to resell.

Similarly, the total liabilities of the bank stood at Rs12.446 trillion in FY2021, compared with Rs11.219 trillion in FY2020. This rise was primarily led by an increase in currency in circulation.

The FY2021 remained a particularly challenging year as the global economy adjusted to the economic and financial challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, including multiple waves of a virus outbreak and ensuing containment measures, the SBP said in the statement.

Amid such testing times, Pakistan’s economy however rebounded strongly compared to the previous fiscal year as well as in comparison with the targets set for FY2021 at the beginning of the fiscal year. SBP’s supportive monetary policy stance including quantitative measures to inject liquidity in a timely manner, supplemented by fiscal policy measures, provided a targeted, dynamic and well-coordinated policy response to Covid. These measures helped address the imminent liquidity and solvency concerns of businesses and households that had been emerging since the virus outbreak in March 2020 and supported the better than anticipated economic performance during the FY2021.

The economic growth rebounded to 3.94 percent during the year, well above the target set for the FY2021 of 2.1 percent and Covid induced contraction of 0.47 percent in FY2020. The inflation also moderated to 8.9 percent in FY2021 – well within the target range of 7-9 percent announced by SBP. Similarly other key macro-economic balances including current account, fiscal balance and the country’s foreign reserves improved during the FY2021.

SBP’s quantitative measures were well targeted, well diversified across beneficiaries and temporary in nature; and in aggregate provided liquidity support of around 5.0 percent of GDP. To ease off the challenging business environment, SBP swiftly introduced concessional refinance schemes to prevent layoffs (Rozgar Scheme); facilitate healthcare institutions to upscale their facilities (Refinance Scheme to Combat COVID); and encourage firms to undertake long-term investments (under the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility). Export related procedural requirements were relaxed to counter the limited mobility amidst unfolding national lockdowns and scope for concessionary Export Finance Scheme (EFS) was expanded. In addition, SBP allowed bank’s loan restructuring and loan deferment for firms including SMEs and households.

Furthermore, the anchoring of inflation expectations, despite some upward pressures from supply management issues and surge in international commodity prices, allowed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep the policy rate unchanged throughout the year. The adoption of forward guidance on Monetary Policy by SBP since January 2021 played a major role in reducing short-term policy uncertainty for stakeholders.

Pakistan’s external indicators also improved significantly in FY2021 as SBP’s foreign exchange grew more than 40 percent and the country’s current account deficit plummeted to a 10-year low – mainly because of record high worker’s remittances and export receipts. While market determined exchange rate improved export competitiveness, the financial incentives announced by SBP and the government for remittance processors under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) encouraged the use of formal banking channels for remitting funds by emigrants, which paved the way for increasing inward remittance to $29.4 billion during the year.