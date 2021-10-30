Committee to finalise structure for petroleum reserves

KARACHI: Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) would form a committee under Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with the Maritime Ministry and Petroleum Division as members for finalising the proposal and reviewing detailed framework for the establishment of strategic petroleum reserves.

This was decided in a meeting of CCOE, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday.

During the meeting, the Petroleum Division presented a report on the development of strategic petroleum reserves. It was informed at the meeting that a working group comprising OGDCL, PSO, PEPCO, PARCO, TPPL and PRL was constituted to develop a concept paper and study the strategic reserve requirement in the country.

This working group has completed the initial assessment and a detailed feasibility study is being planned based on the recommendations of the working group.

The meeting was informed that the Maritime Ministry also developed a proposal on this. Therefore, the CCoE was directed to constitute a committee under OGRA with the Maritime Ministry and Petroleum Division as members for finalising the proposal and reviewing the detailed framework for the establishment of strategic petroleum reserves.

CCoE also considered the summary presented by the Power Division on standard security agreements for small hydropower projects (up to 50MW) under the Power Generation Policy 2015.

It was informed that the policy envisaged the development of large as well as small hydel projects (SHPPs). CCoE agreed with the framework for the ongoing and committed power projects.

For small dams, the CCoE said they have already directed and approved the policy for the creation of a market-based system so that the risk and liability do not rest with the taxpayers of Pakistan.

These guidelines include the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) and “Wheeling Policy” which have both been designed for this very purpose. It was further directed that this policy framework for small dams should be consistent with the overall policy direction.

The energy committee also reviewed the Circular Debt Report September 2021 submitted by the Power Division and appreciated the reduced accumulation of circular debt.

The meeting was attended by ministers for finance, energy, adviser to PM on commerce and industries, SAPM on CPEC and representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of ministries/divisions.