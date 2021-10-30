Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee gained for a third straight session on Friday, helped by moderate dollar demand from importers, while optimism about an improvement in the country’s external account following an approval of the financial package from Saudi Arabia helped sentiments, dealers said.
In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 171.65 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 172.26. It rose by 61 paisas or 0.36 percent during the session.
Dealers said the domestic currency extended gains due to the prevalence of the positive sentiments in the market. The local unit appreciated by Rs1.13 in the last three sessions.
“The rupee is likely to sustain its recovery as the market expects the announcement
of a $3 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia to the State Bank of Pakistan will help shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves, stabilising the domestic currency,” said a currency dealer.
The rupee hit an all-time low of 175.27 on October 26 hurt by an increase in import payments, rising global commodity prices, and lack of clarity about the revival of the IMF loan programme.
