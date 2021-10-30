Prices of food, energy push SPI 1.23pc up

KARACHI: Rising food, LPG and electricity prices pushed weekly inflation up for the fourth consecutive week, as it surged 1.23 percent week-on-week and 14.31 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period ended October 28.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday said the rise was driven by spike in the prices of tomatoes (11.42 percent), potatoes (6.05 percent), LPG (3.89 percent), sugar (3.74 percent), eggs (3.16 percent), electricity for Q1 (2.98 percent), mustard oil (1.39 percent), gur (1.36 percent), chicken (1.09 percent) and cooking oil 5 litre (1.08 percent). Joint impact of these commodities was 1.18 percent in overall SPI for the combined group.

Government decision to increase electricity rates under the fuel adjustment head took a toll on all expenditure groups, particularly those spending up to Rs17,731 as power holds the second highest weight in the SPI basket.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the sensitive price indicator (SPI) basket. The commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), and wheat flour (6.1372 points).

Fresh milk price stayed the same WoW, but went up Rs7.59 YoY to end at Rs112.48. The highest fluctuation has been recorded in the price of electricity, which went up 19 paisas WoW and Rs2.61 YoY to end at Rs6.57/unit. Similarly, the price of wheat flour also climbed up by Rs2.28 WoW and Rs170.27 YoY to stand at Rs1,198.5/20kg bag.

Analyst Fahad Rauf of Ismail Iqbal Securities in his note said that major contribution to SPI came from electricity prices (fuel price adjustment), and tomatoes. “We estimate October 2021 CPI (consumer price index) at 8.5 percent vs 9 percent in September 2021, where MoM increase would be 1.2 percent, lef by house rent and increase in petroleum prices,” the note added.

The government faced widespread condemnation in the middle of the month, when it decided to increase the price of hi-speed diesel by Rs12.44 to Rs135.41/litre and petrol by Rs10.49 to Rs138.73/litre. Last year during the week ended October 29, the price of HSD was Rs105.04/litre and petrol was Rs104.92/litre.

The price of 11.67kg LPG cylinder increased by Rs90.31 WoW and Rs1,072.33 YoY to stand at Rs2,411.77. During the week ended October 29, 2021, LPG cylinder was available for Rs1,339.44, the PBS data showed.

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, prices of 25 items increased, 4 decreased, while prices of 22 items remained unchanged.

SPI for the groups spending up to Rs17,731; Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 showed an increase of 1.29, 1.37, 1.14, 1.01, and 1.40, respectively. The highest impact of WoW change was faced by the fifth quintile, while the worst YoY impact of 15.01 percent was suffered by the group having the lowest spending capacity of up to Rs17,732.

For the week under review, SPI was recorded at 163.44 points against 161.46 points registered previously.

The YoY trend depicted an increase of 14.31 percent, with prices of LPG up 80.06 percent, electricity for Q1 up 65.91 percent, mustard oil 47.88 percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 44.61 percent, cooking oil 5 litre 42.3 percent, chilli powder 33.43 percent, petrol 32.22 percent, chicken 31.52 percent, diesel 28.91 percent, washing soap 27.98 percent, and garlic up 24.37 percent.