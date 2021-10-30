Police recover six stolen motorbikes

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted four accused of motorbike-lifter gang and two drug smugglers, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, a CIA police team consisting of ASI Zulfqar Ali along with other officials successfully nabbed four accused of Sheri gang involved in stealing motorbikes.

The modus operandi of the gang was to lift the motorbikes parked in parkings with master key.

The gangsters have been identified as Sher Ali Alias Sheri, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Shahzad and Hashim Ali.

Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in incidents of lifting motorcycles from various areas of city. Separate cases have been registered against them in I-Area, Karachi Company and Ramana police stations. Further investigation is underway. Further-more, another team of CIA Police successfully nabbed two drug smugglers involved in supplying drug in areas of Sabzi Mandi and I-Area.

The accused have been identified as Kashif Iqbal, Faizan Manzoor and recovered 8000 gram hashish from their possession.