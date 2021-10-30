‘Long-term development projects to be launched in AJK’

Islamabad : The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Senior Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that long-term historic development projects are going to be launched in the state, says a press release.

Aaddressing a condolence reference of Sardar Muhammad Saghir Khan Shaheed at Sardar Palace, Bangui, he said, the fruits of the development projects would reach the common man and his living standard will be improved.

He said, as in-charge of the election campaign in all the constituencies across Azad Kashmir, promises made with the people will be fulfilled. He said, Sardar Saghir Shaheed has been serving the people all his life and he will continue his struggle for the fulfilment of his sacred mission of public service.

The decision of Shahida Saghir to contest from LA-22 was taken by the people of the constituency and her historic victory has ushered in a new chapter in the history of Azad Kashmir. “I salute the political vision of the people.

He said according to Imran Khan’s vision, the people of Azad Kashmir will get a changed Kashmir. The governments, he said, are not run by appointments and transfers. “In our tenure there will be no revenge and no one’s rights will be violated,” he added.

Member of Assembly Pir Mazharul Haq, President of PTI Raja Mansoor Khan, Senior Vice President, Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, President of Youth, Raja Sabil, Sardar Kashan Masood, Sardar Ahmed Saghir, Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen, Sardar Amir Jameel, Sardar Shehzad Advocate, Najam Al-Saqib Kayani, Sardar Shahid Azam, Amir Rafique, Afnan Nawaz, Sardar Nayyar Ayub.