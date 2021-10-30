Twin cities brace for fuel shortage

Rawalpindi : As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday continued their march towards the federal capital, disrupting routine life along the route of the rally and creating severe difficulties for the masses particularly in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad while the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) has also asked the government to settle the matter immediately warning a shortage of petroleum products citing a disruption in the supply of petroleum products.

As the proscribed TLP rally is heading towards Islamabad, the local administration has finalized all the arrangements to prevent the protesters from reaching Faizabad while the security forces had cordoned off the major roads to stop the protesters who have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting routine life and transport services. The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad also blocked T-Chowk, Soan Bridge, Tarnol, and Kashmir Highway. The concerned authorities also stopped all kinds of movement here at Gujar Khan, Chak Beli Khan Road, Kallar Syedan Road, and Chakwal Road. The government has directed to stop TLP protesters at Jhelum.

The march has also affected life in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad like various other cities.

The administration had closed Murree Road for around ten days with only a pause for three days for all kinds of vehicular traffic by placing containers and barbed wires.

Strict security arrangements have been made in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The main highways connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi were sealed and the Faizabad Metro service was also suspended.

Major traffic jams have been reported on alternative routes and the citizens are facing difficulties as it has also become difficult to go even hospitals.

The business centres in the city and on GT Road are closed and so are the shops and restaurants on the highway.

Public and private educational institutions on Murree Road and located on GT Road and its adjoining areas were also closed. The daily wagers have been facing difficulties due to a lack of work for 10 days.

The train schedule here in Rawalpindi Railway Station has also been disturbed for 10 days while all trains suspended to all cities for two days. The passengers have strongly protested here at Rawalpindi Railway Station and demanded of the government to settle down this issue immediately.

The drivers and conductors of containers, trucks, and trailers have also protested against the government and said that they were facing hunger due to empty pockets. Some of the containers were filled with eatable items which were releasing a bad smell for 10 days.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that they have impounded over 50 containers while traffic police and police impounded several containers, trucks, and trailers to close down all entry and exit points in the garrison city. In a question, he said that we are not responsible to pay them. The containers, trucks, and trailers would remain present till settling down of all issues, he said.

Metro Bus Service (MBS) was suspended while Private Service Vehicles (PSVs) were short on roads. The police officials closed all metro stations with barbed wires and other wires.

The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing skyrocketing prices on all items for three days. The Special Price Magistrates hands up due to the present situation.

Like the rest of Punjab, the local administration of Rawalpindi also deployed Rangers at several points to control bad law and order situation. The well-equipped police officials were present all around Rawalpindi city.