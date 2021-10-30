NUML delegation visits AUL Our correspondent

Islamabad: A delegation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) led by Rector, Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar visited Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL), Baku, Azerbaijan, and met Rector AUL Prof. Dr. Kamal Mehdi Abdullayev to extend academic, research, and cultural relations between the two universities.

Other members of the delegation included Pro-Rector Research & Strategic initiatives Dr. Zubair Iqbal Ghouri and Dean Faculty of Languages Prof. Dr. Sofia Lodhi.

During the visit, the delegates held extensive meetings/interactions with Rector AUL, Vice Rector, Deans, faculty members, and students. Both the universities agreed to develop cultural centers of respective countries in each other’s country. In addition to this Rector NUML offered his counterpart to provide support in establishing and executing the department of Urdu in AUL. Both the leaders were agreed to work closely in different areas of faculty/student exchange programs, research collaborations, and academic support. Rector NUML while expressing great satisfaction on the outcome of the visit has said that this cooperation will go a long way in promoting the already established warm relations with the brotherly country. Rector AUL Prof. Dr. Kamal Mehdi Abdullayev ensured his full support to the Rector NUML and soon a delegation will visit NUML to proceed further.