‘Pakistan to be made better for coming generations’

Islamabad: Rizwan Jaffar, Chairperson of Youth Parliament, has said that the vision of the Youth Parliament is to make Pakistan better for coming generations.

Mr. Rizwan was speaking at a Dialogue with Youth Parliament organised here by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) in collaboration with the Youth Parliament.

In his remarks, Mr. Rizwan thanked the Institute for giving Youth Parliament a forum to interact with the intellectual and diplomatic community.

He also talked about his other project,” Jadeed Pakistan Initiative,” which he explained as a means to

implement Sustainable Development Goals at the district level. He urged the ISS to provide avenues of cooperation and collaboration for the members of the Youth Parliament.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director-General, ISS, in his lecture said that 9/11 was a watershed event that brought the world at crossroads once again. He appreciated Mr. Rizwan’s vision and lauded his efforts for making Pakistan a better place to live.

Dr Talat Shabbirfrom ISS informed the participants about the vision, mission, research, and policy contribution of ISS. Fatima Anwar, National Coordinator, Youth Parliament, delivered a vote of thanks in the end.