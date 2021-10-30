 
Saturday October 30, 2021
Islamabad

SSC-I results on Tuesday

By APP
October 30, 2021

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce SSC-I results of the annual examination 2021 on Tuesday.

According to Federal Board on Friday, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I results will be announced on November 02, (Tuesday) at 11 am.