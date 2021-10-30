Elders vow to resist bid to ‘occupy’ property

BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad and elders of Shalobar tribe on Friday said they would not allow the government to ‘occupy’ property in Tirah and Bara in Khyber district.
Speaking at a press conference, Bara Siyasi Ittehad President Shah Faisal Afridi, General Secretary Zahidullah Afridi and Shalobar tribe elders said that the security forces had illegally occupied land and mountains in Tirah and Bara.
Mujeebul Rahman, Aitbar Gul, Khalil Khan, Asghar Jan, Miskeen Shah, Zahir Shah, Hashim and Zahidullah of Khyber Union Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sultan Akbar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Mustaqeem and others were present.
They said the government wanted to establish a camp for the forces atop Nakai hill in Shalobar Tirah valley, which was located right in the middle of the population, causing inconvenience to the residents. “We will help the government if it chooses a piece of land in the remote areas,” an elder said.
The elders said the security forces had stretched their positions to far-off areas during the military operations.
They explained the security forces should make arrangements for stay in remote areas if they needed more space. The people should be compensated, they added.
