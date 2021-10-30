PMLN protests against price hike

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Friday staged protest against price hike and unemployment.

Led by the party’s provincial president Amir Muqam, the PMLN workers had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government, the protesters said that ‘inefficient’ rulers were responsible for the miseries of the poor.

The activists of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) also participated in the protest and chanted slogans against the government.

The protesters criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to honour the commitments. The government, they said, rendered many people jobless instead of creating employment opportunities.

Speaking on occasion, Amir Muqam said that the ‘irresponsible’ rulers had not only made lives of the poor miserable during their three and a half year rule but also earned a bad name for the country at international level. He added that the government had failed on all fronts, saying the PTI rulers had pushed the country towards anarchy

The increasing prices of daily use commodities, petroleum products, gas and electricity tariff hikes had affected the poor and salaried-class equally but the rulers were least bothered to provide them relief, he maintained.

The PMLN leader alleged that the Imran Khan-led government was out to victimize the opponents through bogus cases.

“They have done nothing for the welfare of the people,” he said, adding, even the courts in the UK dismissed all cases against PMLN leaders.

The PMLN MPA Sobia Shahid, Provincial Vice President Fazalullha Daudzai, district president Rashid Mehmood, General Secretary Rahm Dil Nawaz and others were also present on the occasion.