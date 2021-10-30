CM stresses completion of Surizai Housing Scheme

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the KP government wanted to complete the Surizai Housing Scheme at all costs.

The meeting discussed and reviewed various matters related to the project with special focus on resolving issues impeding progress on the project and decisions were taken to this effect, said a handout.

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Muzzam Jah Ansari, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing about the various aspects of the project, the meeting was informed that Surizai Housing Scheme had been planned over 8,500 kanal of land which is being established under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Pakistan Housing Authority and Provincial Housing Authority for the implementation of the project.

It would consist of around 16,000 units which would be offered to government servants and other people. The chief minister said the KP government wanted to complete the project at all costs for which all the stakeholders would have to play their respective role.

He added that a number of housing schemes had already been launched in the province under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme whereas work on other various projects including Surizai Housing Scheme was in progress.