Pashto mushaira arranged at UoP

PESHAWAR: A Pashto mushaira (poetry recital session) was arranged at the Aga Khan Auditorium, University of Peshawar.
Provincial chief of Islami Jamiat Talaba, Kalimullah, and chief of IJT Peshawar University campus, Shafeeq ur Rehman showed up at the event.
Zamir Khan, Rizwanullah Shamal, Mohammad Gul Mansour, Javed Darman, Rashid Khan, Abid Afghan Mehmand, Sarwar advocate, and Anwar Ali Begukhel recited poetic pieces.
Over 20 poets participated in the event and shared beautiful verses with the audience and, in return, received applause.
