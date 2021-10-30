Owners of filling stations warn to begin protest from November 5

PESHAWAR: Owners of petrol filling stations have warned to launch a protest campaign across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 5 if the government doesn’t increase the dealers’ margin.

This was stated by Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chairman Abdul Majid Khan while chairing a meeting of the association here on Friday.

Filling station owners and dealers were present in large numbers on the occasion. Abdul Majid Khan said that the government didn’t materialise its commitment regarding increase in the commission on the commodity.

He said that owing to increase in production cost and inflation, doing business is not only difficult but has also been made almost impossible.

He warned that if the government did not fulfill their demands immediately, they would be compelled to take aggressive steps on their own.

Abdul Majid said they have taken up demands before the government time and again through relevant officials but the authorities concerned were least bothered to pay attention to the demands.

He threatened that the pump owners have no other option but to protest if the government continued its apathetic attitude towards their demands.

He said that the daily household expenses have increased manifold but the government didn’t think about miseries of petrol pump owners and dealers.