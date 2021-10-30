Galiyat Tahafuz Movement’s members bail confirmed

ABBOTTABAD: A court here on Friday confirmed the pre-arrest bail to chairman and members of the Galiyat Tahafuz Movement in the Ayubia Chairlift case.

The Dunga Gali Police had registered a first information report on the fifth of this month against them on the complaint of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

Those booked included Chairman of Galiyat Tahafuz Movement Sardar Sabir,Senior Journalist Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Khalid Miskeen.

They had raised voice for their rights and highlighted a number of environmental issues of the area on the platform of the Galiyat Tahafuz Movement, a community-based organisation.

Syed Mudassir Shah Tirimzi, Additional sessions Judge VI, allowed them pre-arrest ad-interim bail to all three accused. They were asked to furnish bail bonds of Rs80,000 each with local sureties after confirming the bail of all the three accused charged in the case.