Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink main final tomorrow

LAHORE: The main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021 will be played between Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo Team on Sunday (tomorrow) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground.

Addressing a press conference here, Shaukat Khanum Associate Director Naila Khan said: “These annual competitions are conducted to create awareness among women about breast cancer. Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, will grace the finals as chief guest.