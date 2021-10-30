Abdullah, Mahatir win under-18 doubles title

LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan and Mahatir Muhammad won the under-18 doubles title in Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.
In the final, Abdullah and Mahatir beat Nalain Abbas and Farman Shakeel 6-3, 6-0.
In the under-14 doubles final, Asad and Humayum beat Ameer Mazari and Nadir Ali Raza 4-1, 4-0. In the under-12 final, Abu Bakar and Zohaib beat Ameer and Omer 4-5 (8), 4-0, 10-2.
