Pakistan to take part in World Ju-Jitsu in Abu Dhabi

LAHORE: Top Ju-Jitsu athletes of the country will represent Pakistan in World Ju-Jitsu Championship to be held from November 3 to 11 in Abu Dhabi.
The players are M Ali Rashid, Dilawar Khan Sunan, M Yousaf Ali, M Rohaan Khan, Isra Wasim and Hurmat Mansoor. Tariq Ali will lead the team as head of delegates and will also represent PJJF/Pakistan during World Congress 2021 at Abu Dhabi. Zulfiqar Ali will be the Team Manager/Coach.
