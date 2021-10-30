Haider, Hasnain secure fifth, seventh positions in Tashkent event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali secured fifth and seventh positions, respectively, at Tashkent ATF 14 & Under in Tashkent on Friday.
Haider thrashed Akhmadjon Toshmukhamedov from Uzbekistan 4-0, 4-0 and Hasnain beat Somon Amonov from Tajikistan (retired).
However, they lost in the semi-finals of the doubles category.
