Wushu body determined to prepare solid lot for Asian Games

KARACHI: Despite no support from the government, Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) is determined to prepare a solid lot for the Asian Games which China will host in September 2022.

“Yes, we are confident to raise a solid lot for the Asian Games. Although financial issues are there, we will do our best to raise a fighting lot which could earn medals for the country,” PWF president Malik Iftikhar told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“The things were not very good because of Covid issues but we have tried our best to keep our fighters busy. Recently in the Asian online championship we got six golds. We also held a two-month camp for 20 boys and girls for the World Online event. We conducted the national event in Quetta and also held several courses to keep the players and coaches updated about the modern wushu,” the official said.

He said that the federation was planning to hold trials for the Asian Games in February in which around 100 fighters would be picked initially.

“We will keep them in the camp and will then keep slashing the strength until 20 days before the event we finalise a 15-member squad for the Asiad. There will be no gender discrimnation and we will pick the lot on merit,” Malik said.

He said his son Usman, who is a highly experienced coach, would train the lot. He has been coaching the elite squad since 2006 Asian Games. “And so far whatever medals we have picked in the Asian Games have come due to the coaching of Usman. We expect him to work hard and prepare a fine squad,” Malik said.

Usman is also the chairman of South Asian Technical Association. He is also the only judge chosen by the international federation to officiate in the World Championship.

Under Usman, Pakistani fighters claimed three gold and four silver medals in the 2019 Nepal South Asian Games.

To a query, Malik said that Maaz Khan and Abdul Khaliq were expected to be the only experienced fighters who would be able to make it to the squad for the Asian Games. Both featured in the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games.

Pakistan have a fine record in the Asian Games in wushu, having won one silver and two bronze.

In the 2006 Doha Asian Games, Maratb Ali Shah won bronze, in the 2010 China Asian Games Ijaz Ahmed won silver, and in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games Maratab clinched bronze.

Malik said that mostly Pakistani fighters would train at home for the Asiad. However, he was quick to add that if financial resources were there then the fighters would be sent to China for training.

He said that it was not possible to send the lot to China one month before the Asian Games as the government issues tenders for purchasing tickets which was a time-bound process. He also made it clear that there was no chance to send the lot to Iran.