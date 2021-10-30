Naseem helps Shaheens fold SL A for 141

LAHORE: Naseem Shah took the fourth five-wicket haul of his first-class career as Pakistan Shaheens dominated the second day of their first four-day match against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele International Stadium on Friday.

Heavy rain and a wet outfield curtailed play for the second consecutive day. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 61 for six, Sri Lanka A added 80 more runs to their total before being folded for 141 runs in 23 overs.