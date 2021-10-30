Naseem helps Shaheens fold SL A for 141

LAHORE: Naseem Shah took the fourth five-wicket haul of his first-class career as Pakistan Shaheens dominated the second day of their first four-day match against Sri Lanka A at the Pallekele International Stadium on Friday.
Heavy rain and a wet outfield curtailed play for the second consecutive day. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 61 for six, Sri Lanka A added 80 more runs to their total before being folded for 141 runs in 23 overs.
LAHORE: The main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021 will be played between Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the quarter-finals of the HSC Squash Open in Houston, United States, on...
LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan and Mahatir Muhammad won the under-18 doubles title in Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis...
LAHORE: Top Ju-Jitsu athletes of the country will represent Pakistan in World Ju-Jitsu Championship to be held from...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali secured fifth and seventh positions, respectively, at Tashkent ATF 14...
KARACHI: Despite no support from the government, Pakistan Wushu Federation is determined to prepare a solid lot for...