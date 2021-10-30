WI to play Tests in SL for first time in six years

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s cricket board Friday announced it will host the West Indies for a two-match Test series, the first since their last encounter at home in October 2015.
Both matches will be held at the Galle International stadium with the first starting on November 21 and the second on November 29 in a "bio-bubble environment," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
"The series will mark the commencement of Sri Lanka´s and the West Indies journey in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle," the local board said.
LAHORE: The main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021 will be played between Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the quarter-finals of the HSC Squash Open in Houston, United States, on...
LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan and Mahatir Muhammad won the under-18 doubles title in Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis...
LAHORE: Top Ju-Jitsu athletes of the country will represent Pakistan in World Ju-Jitsu Championship to be held from...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali secured fifth and seventh positions, respectively, at Tashkent ATF 14...
KARACHI: Despite no support from the government, Pakistan Wushu Federation is determined to prepare a solid lot for...