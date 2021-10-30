Plastic panic

There is no doubt that plastic bags are used by everyone on a regular basis. However, these bags adversely affect ecology. Researchers are consistently communicating their worries about environmental degradation that polythene bags cause. Marine life is particularly damaged by the unregulated dumping of plastic into streams and oceans. Not only do they pollute the water, but a number of fish end up choking on them or getting stuck in them. Coral reefs also suffer.
Many countries have already banned the production and use of polythene bags. It is high time that Pakistan followed their example by putting a complete ban on non-biodegradable plastic product to save its environment and ocean. Instead, paper and cloth bags should be used.
Rimsha Azeem
Lahore
