Safety watch

Shahzad Town is a well-known town in Islamabad and was developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Its major streets – Streets 1, 2, 14 and 18 – are 30- to 40-feet wide. However, several residents living close to these streets have set up mini gardens on sizeable portions of the streets. This has significantly reduced their width and has made it fairly difficult for pedestrians to walk safely as traffic continues running all the times.
In the past, the area has witnessed a few accidents as well. The chairman of the CDA should take necessary steps for the safety of pedestrians.
Ibn e Sadiq
Islamabad
There are a number of potholes in the road leading from Allahabad to Lahore. One of them is so huge that it has led to...
There is no doubt that plastic bags are used by everyone on a regular basis. However, these bags adversely affect...
Recently, an unfortunate incidence occurred when a sports show host disrespected a famous cricketer on a live show....
History is repeating itself as political and religious parties march towards Islamabad for a sit-in with their...
In Pakistan and its neighbouring countries, religious extremism seems to be on the rise. As a result, hundreds of...
This refers to the news report, ‘Top three banks hold major chunk of federal, provincial deposits’ . The IMF has...