Safety watch

Shahzad Town is a well-known town in Islamabad and was developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Its major streets – Streets 1, 2, 14 and 18 – are 30- to 40-feet wide. However, several residents living close to these streets have set up mini gardens on sizeable portions of the streets. This has significantly reduced their width and has made it fairly difficult for pedestrians to walk safely as traffic continues running all the times.

In the past, the area has witnessed a few accidents as well. The chairman of the CDA should take necessary steps for the safety of pedestrians.

Ibn e Sadiq

Islamabad