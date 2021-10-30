Embarrassed on-air

Recently, an unfortunate incidence occurred when a sports show host disrespected a famous cricketer on a live show. Difference of opinion is bound to occur when two people converse, but, if the opinion doesn’t include hate speech or hurt anyone, it should be respected.

The reaction of the host was to ask the cricketer to leave. This show of disrespect was certainly not expected. Such behaviour is intolerable on any forum and platform in any form. The unwarranted episode must be probed into and a formal apology must be sought from the host.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock

*****

The host should have been cognizant of the fact that the program was aired live worldwide. While disagreements are inevitable, this encounter crossed the limits of decency and was outright discourteous.

The only way forward is not to set up any committees for investigations etc, but for both parties to appear on the same show and apologise to each other and to the audience who witnessed this disturbing argument. This resolution should be made before the end of the World Cup.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada