Call to spend public funds on social sector

LAHORE:Members of Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) organised demonstrations in Lahore, Khanewal, Multan and Toba Tek Singh to call on the government not to repay the illegitimate debt and spend the amount on social sector.

The Lahore demonstration was organised in front of American Consulate at Shimla Pahari. Farooq Tariq, General Secretary of the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee demanded: “Where is the money for public services? Nearly half of our people live below the poverty line and about 70% have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. Yet over $1 billion per month will be claimed from us in external debt payments until June 2023.”

The demonstrators noted the temporary debt suspension measures that end this year for low-income countries and the failure to address equally dire conditions in middle-income countries. “The backlash of resuming debt servicing on top of new debts incurred will be severe. There can be no genuine move towards rebuilding from the pandemic and the multiple crises without cancelling debt and freeing up financial resources for people’s survival,” Saima Zia of Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee told the demonstrators.

The debt action in Pakistan is part of the Global Days of Action for Justice and Debt Cancellation, from Oct 14-30, which debt justice movements in different parts of the world have marked to heighten calls and demands for debt cancellation, including the immediate cancellation of illegitimate debts.