Kashmir solidarity event

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised an event to highlight the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
According to a press release, the faculty, staff and students held a walk starting from Chemical Seminar Hall to Main Library roundabout by wearing black ribbons around their arms. The students enchanted slogans against atrocities of Indian forces.
Later, UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Director Student Affairs Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser inaugurated a photo exhibition in Jurry Hall of Architecture Department, depicting the resolve and sacrifices of Kashmiris for their freedom.
Speaking at the occasion, the VC lauded the students’ efforts to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. He showed his strong belief in winning the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people in near future.
