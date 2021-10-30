‘Pakistan to be made better for coming generations’

Islamabad:Rizwan Jaffar, Chairperson of Youth Parliament, has said that the vision of the Youth Parliament is to make Pakistan better for coming generations.
Mr. Rizwan was speaking at a Dialogue with Youth Parliament organised here by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) in collaboration with the Youth Parliament.
In his remarks, Mr. Rizwan thanked the Institute for giving Youth Parliament a forum to interact with the intellectual and diplomatic community. He also talked about his other project,” Jadeed Pakistan Initiative,” which he explained as a means to implement Sustainable Development Goals at the district level.
He urged the Institute of Strategic Studies to provide avenues of cooperation
and collaboration for the members of the Youth Parliament.
