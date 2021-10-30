Agriculture has vast opportunities for US investors: minister

LAHORE:Political and Economic Chief of US Consulate in Lahore Kathleen Gibillisco called on Provincial Minister Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi in his office on Friday. Matters relating to mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture were discussed.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi said agriculture and livestock sectors in Punjab had vast investment opportunities for American investors and agriculture reforms were yielding positive results thus increasing the agricultural production as well as strengthening the national economy.

The minister said that the government was providing maximum facilities to the local and foreign investors to boost the economy. Kathleen Gibillisco said American companies were keen to invest in the field of agriculture sector and food products.

Industrialists: A delegation of industrialists from Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat, called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Friday.

The delegation, led by former Senator Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, informed about the problems related to the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial State Management Board. Aslam Iqbal assured them of solving their genuine problems. He said that it was the government’s policy to increase employment opportunities by speeding up the industrialisation process and no obstacle to the process would be tolerated, he concluded.

foreigners’ security: On the directions of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Khan, DIG Munir Ahmed Zia Rao chaired a video link meeting at SPU Headquarters Manawan which was attended by all officers.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Munir Ahmed Zia Rao said that all officers should perform their departmental duties diligently and ensure security of all foreigners, including Chinese and in this regard follow the SOPs issued by the Home Department. All officers will visit project and camp sites and give weekly report. He said that movement of all foreigners should be monitored with PSCA cameras and vehicle tracking system. The technical search swiping of routes should be done through special branch and civil defence.

Farewell: Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon has said that every officer coming from other departments in the railways becomes a part of the railway family. He expressed these views at a farewell function at the Railway Headquarters Office, Lahore after the appointments of Inspector General of Railways Police Inam Ghani and Director Public Relations, Pakistan Railways in other departments.

Inspector General of Pakistan Railway Police Inam Ghani's services have been handed over to the Motorway Police. He had been performing his duties in the Railways for about a month and a half.

Nisar Memon said, the services of Nazia Jabeen, Director Public Relations, Pakistan Railways had also been handed over to the Punjab government. She remained in the railways for about five months. The transferred Director Public Relations belongs to the 34th Common Information Group.