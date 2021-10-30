District councils’ chairmen to get offices, vehicles

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Governments Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed presided over a meeting at CM Office to discuss the problems of local governments including the release of funds.

Local Governments Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairmen of all district councils across the province, and Chairman Local Councils Association Zahid Iqbal attended the meeting. During the meeting, district councils’ chairmen apprised the minister of their problems and discussed the provision of funds, postings of officers and other related issues pertaining to the district governments.

The minister directed the LGs secretary to take appropriate measures for providing offices and vehicles to district councils’ chairmen. He said, “We warmly welcome the district councils’ chairmen and the government would take all possible steps for provision of more facilities to local governments.” It was our top priority to empower the local government representatives and resolving their problems, the minister added.

Expressing their views, the chairmen said that they were looking forward to work with the Punjab government and the provision of facilities would enable them for better public service delivery.

Chairmen of district councils, including Nankana Sahib, Okara, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar, Jhang and Khushab attended the meeting while representatives from Rawalpindi and Vehari were also present on this occasion.