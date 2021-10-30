9 uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved nine development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs20.88 billion.

These development schemes included Enhanced Water Quality Monitoring System in Punjab (DLI-2), PGDP at the cost of Rs1.40 billion, strengthening of emergency services in all district of Punjab at the cost of Rs663 million, provision of motorbike ambulance service in remaining 27 districts of Punjab at the cost of Rs984.906 million, Insaf Afternoon Schools Programme at the cost of Rs5.80 billion, establishment of Divisional Public School at Village Kubay Chak Tehsil and District Sialkot at the cost of Rs550 million, Dilkash Lahore Initiative to Raise the Aesthetic View of the City Lahore at the cost of Rs499.987 million, Privatisation of Extension Services to Enhance the Service Delivery at the cost of Rs9.7 billion, establishment of model dairy farm at Tehsil Taunsa, District DG Khan at the cost of Rs410 million and construction of dual carriageway road from Kingra to Sialkot (Widening/Improvement), in District Sialkot at the cost of Rs889.113 million.