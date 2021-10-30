Security remains tight

LAHORE:Security of mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places remained tight for Juma congregations.
Police officers along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and kept on partrolling around all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs. Police checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.
FLAG MARCH: Lahore police conducted flag march in the City for second consecutive day. SSPs, SPs and SDPOs led the flag march whereas contingents of Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Anti-Riot Force, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force were part of the flag march. Police march passed through Mall Road, Jail Road, Bhatta Chowk, Lahore Ring Road, Karol Ghatti, Bund Road, Baboo Sabu Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig and other areas of the city.
