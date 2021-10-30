Paragon case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by November 17. PMLN leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique both accused in this case appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The court has adjourned after the counsel of Khawaja brothers informed that there was still confusion after the new ordinance about recording statement of witness. According to the reference details, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.