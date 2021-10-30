Growth linked to SME sector

LAHORE:The SME sector has a bright future and a key role to play in Pakistan's economic and social development, but to make it more vibrant and secure, it is necessary to enhance the documented economy as well as financing facilities in the sector.

These views were expressed in the Jang Economic Session on “Future of SME sector in Pakistan”. The panelists were SEMDA GM Raja Husnain, Dr Qais Aslam, Shazia Salman and Khalid Ahmed Malik while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi. Raja Husnain said the future of Pakistan’s SME sector was bright as it has potential to fight so no need to worry about it. He said the SME sector was facing some challenges so encouraging the formal sector and discouraging the informal sector was essential for the betterment and further development of the sector. He said access to finance was a problem for the SME sector. For the development of this sector, the government should formulate a comprehensive policy in consultation with trade associations, local bodies and all stakeholders while the lack of up-to-date data creates problems. For economic growth at the national level, there is a need to introduce verified data system for all sectors. Dr Qais Aslam said that importance of SME sector for economic development and growth could not be denied but there was a need to document the sector and ensure availability of the finances. He said SBP and commercial banks were providing cheap loans to SME sector which need to expand further. He said eliminating unannounced raids and inspections by inspectors in businesses would encourage investors and business people to solve many problems.

Shazia Salman said that SME was the backbone of economic growth not only in Pakistan but also in the world. Pakistan has 90 percent economic dependence on SME which has 30 percent share in GDP. The future of the SME sector is now looking bright with the introduction of financing to the sector by SBP and commercial banks. However, the role of this sector will soon become even more important in the supply chain of big business, she added.

Khalid Malik said that the future of Pakistan economy was directly linked to the growth of the SME sector so that focus should be on it for employment generation and economic activities. He observed that access to finance to the SME sector become much easier as compared to the past but there is a need to make the process so easy that the commercial banks itself give them easy loans.