Cabinet committee approves legal proposals, drafts

LAHORE:The 75th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat in which 12 issues of different departments were considered.

The committee approved a number of legal proposals and drafts. Proposals approved included draft for National Commission for Minorities Act 2020 to create interfaith harmony and protect minorities' rights, amendment to Punjab Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to regulate online taxi service, for board member of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company, approval of Shahzad Azam Khan's name, the nomination of Dr Usman Lashari for CEO of Punjab Health Initiative Development Company,

Proposals for better animal protection included the Punjab Animal Health Rules 2021, the Punjab Wildlife Protection Conservation and Management Amendment Act 2007 for the protection of several rare birds, and the imposition of condonation fee on the conversion of industrial and residential government lands.

The meeting was also attended by senior members of the Board of Revenue, secretary law and secretaries of other relevant departments.

Punjab Law Minister while commenting on the decisions of the National Security Council (NSC), said that according to the NSC decisions, the banned organisation should take the path of dialogue as millions of people of Punjab were facing severe difficulties due to the prolonged protest. He said that due to the closure of roads and transport, the common man, patients, students and business community were facing extreme hardships. "Due to the closure of transport from Lahore to Rawalpindi, people's business has come to a standstill and overall economy of the province is being severely affected which will affect the poor ultimately," he added.

Raja Basharat said that the misuse of social media to spread chaos in the country was a dangerous sign to national security and stability. He said that being a tool of foreign forces hostile to Pakistan was not a service to the country as well as religion in any way.

The minister warned, "no one can get decisions of his own choice by challenging the writ of the state as the state takes all steps in accordance with the Constitution and law so it can't be pressurised."