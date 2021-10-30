20m to get jabs during RED campaign: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the fifth wave of the corona pandemic with Epsilon variant has hit the world. More and more people must try to get themselves vaccinated during the RED campaign.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and Minister for School Education Murad Raas inaugurated student vaccination centre at Pilot School, Wahdat Road, here Friday. Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed and officials of health department.

Both the ministers reviewed the vaccination process at the centre. The health minister also monitored fumigation process in Wahdat Colony. In her discussion, the health minister said, “We have to make the Reach Every Door Campaign a success that is being held from 25th October to 15th November. The target for this campaign is vaccination of 20 million people. During this campaign, 70,000 staff of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and 4,000 people of School Education Department are rendering services. In the first four days, more than 2.5 million people have been vaccinated. We will vaccinate around 5 million students in the RED campaign.”

Minister for School Education Murad Raas said that 99% school teachers in Punjab had been vaccinated and the maximum students in the 12 to 18 age group would be vaccinated. He appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated. All of us will have to work together to make the campaign a success, he added.

Responding to questions from journalists, Dr Yasmin said the teams of health department shall visit schools and vaccinate children. By vaccination of maximum number of people, she added, can Pakistan overcome the corona pandemic. She sought media’s support in spreading awareness about vaccination. She said the all-out effort was being made to overcome dengue epidemic as dengue situation was being constantly monitored and 17 cabinet meetings had taken placed since January, she added. Dr Yasmin said that the Cantt and DHA areas were reporting more cases. She said that dengue sprays were being arranged in schools of Punjab.

To another question about dengue link with weather, she said cases might decrease as winter set in. She said that beds had been increased in all hospitals of Punjab and another 250 beds might be added if cases continued to increase. She said timely action had been taken in certain areas which was very helpful in reducing the number of cases.

The minister said Punjab’s EPI Programme had progressed a great deal and routine immunisation coverage had crossed 90% in Punjab. She said all environmental samples of polio were negative this year and Pakistan was now moving towards polio-free future.