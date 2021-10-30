Sit-in affecting people’s daily lives: Khawar

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that the sit-in of a banned religious organisation was severely affecting daily lives of the common man.
The government earnestly wishes all issues with the sit-in protesters to be resolved amicably, but no one will be allowed to form a state within the state. Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition should exercise prudence on this sensitive issue and abstain from traditional political point scoring.
He said that no one would be allowed to propel the agenda of anti-state forces behind the veil of sit-in. He said that stern action would be taken against spreading fake news and propagating negative propaganda against the government.
