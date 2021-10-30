Buzdar reviews law & order in Punjab

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to take every step to ensure the protection of life and property of the people.

The chief minister directed this while chairing a meeting at his office on Friday to review the provincial law & order situation. Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, ACS (Home), Addl IG (Ops) and Addl IG (Special Branch) attended the meeting.

The chief minister was briefed about the latest law & order situation in the province and the steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people. Usman Buzdar said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the routine life.

Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that non-serious attitude of the opposition in prevailing circumstances is contrary to the national interest. In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said that the opposition was relying on protests just to hide its humiliation as the general public had rejected their negative agenda.

The opposition had always ignored the national interest whether it was coronavirus, dengue, or any other challenge, he added. The opposition had always tried to create hindrance in the journey of development but the nation would not forgive the opposition’s self-centered approach, he added. The chief minister congratulated the newly-elected chief minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

In a felicitation message issued here, the chief minister said that the Balochistan would enter a new era of development under the leadership of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would continue to extend its cooperation to new the chief minister for development of Balochistan, strengthening of national unity and inter-provincial harmony.