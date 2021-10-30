 
Saturday October 30, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for two weeks

By AFP
October 30, 2021

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences.