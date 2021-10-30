 
close
Saturday October 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Child among 13 killed by Yemeni rebel missile

By AFP
October 30, 2021

DUBAI: A child was among 13 people killed when a missile fired by Yemeni rebels struck a tribal leader’s home south of the strategic city of Marib, military and medical sources said on Friday. "A Huthi ballistic missile hit the house of Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Qibli in Al-Jawba on Thursday evening during a meeting with tribal leaders fighting on the government’s side," a government military official said.