Saturday October 30, 2021
World

Russia marks another daily deaths record as virus soar

By AFP
October 30, 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday recorded another record of daily coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. The latest deaths brought the total toll to 236,220, by far the highest in Europe.