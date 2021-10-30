US targets Iran’s drone programme with sanctions

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury hit Iran’s drone programme with sanctions on Friday, boosting pressure on Tehran ahead of the reopening of negotiations on the country’s nuclear programme.
The Treasury said lethal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been used to attack US forces and international shipping in the Gulf region. The drones have also been supplied to Hizbullah, Hamas, and Yemen’s Houthis, and have also been seen in Ethiopia, "where the escalating crisis threatens to destabilize the broader region," the Treasury said. The sanctions singled out Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, who leads the Revolutionary Guards’ UAV Command.
KIEV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday brushed aside Western criticism of Kiev using a Turkish-made...
BANGKOK: Myanmar troops on Friday shelled a restive western town, with an ensuing fire destroying dozens of houses, as...
WARSAW: Polish lawmakers on Friday gave the go-ahead to build a controversial wall on the EU member’s eastern border...
ROME: US President Joe Biden told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday that his country was "clumsy" in...
YANGON: Myanmar’s military junta sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in...
MANILA: The Philippine government said on Friday it will postpone elections key to ending decades of sectarian...