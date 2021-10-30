Arts Council launches book on KMC’s history from 1844-1979

The problem with Karachi is that everyone criticises everyone else without doing their part. We have to admit there has been a decline in the quality of life in the city but in order to improve the affairs, we need to eliminate negative thinking and understand that improvement is felt in years, not days.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this on Thursday as he spoke at the launch of a book on the history of the Karachi municipality at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP).

The book, titled ‘Baldia Karachi: Saal Ba Saal 1844-1979’, covers the history of the KMC from 1844 till 1979. It has been authored by Bashir Saddozai, the Arts Council media department chairperson, who has served in the KMC in the past.

Wahab told the ceremony that earlier, he had a negative impression of the KMC but now he was heading the same institution. He remarked that Karachi would not prosper until the citizens owned this city. Praising the author, he said Saddozai had worked hard for the city and he spent more than 40 years of his life serving the KMC.

ACP President Ahmed Shah said Karachi had seen a lot of griefs and sorrows. He remarked that the city’s cultural landscape was very vibrant until late 1970s, after which institutions of art and culture in the city were shut down and it changed everything.

Praising the author, Shah said he was a passionate and dedicated person. The speaker added that Saddozai’s book was a good resource for all those who wanted to know about the history of Karachi.

The ACP president also informed the ceremony that Saddozai was working on a sequel to the book that would cover the municipality’s history from 1975 till the present. Dr Saifur Rehman, principal secretary to the Sindh governor and former KMC metropolitan commissioner, remarked that if such a book had been published in the United States or Europe, it would have been truly valued.

He said the book described various historical incidents, which made it a pleasurable read. He called for translating the book into English so that the history of KMC could reach all over the world.

“The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is a great institution of this great city. I have been associated with this organisation for forty years and I tried to gather the fragmented history of this organisation in one place,” said Saddozai.

Former Citizens-Police Liaison Committee chief Ahmed Chinoy said the book would help people understand Karachi. He remarked that Saddozai had authored an informative book, the reading of which would change our thinking.

Veteran actor and ACP Vice President Munawar Saeed said he had no idea that Saddozai could write such a good book. He express his happiness at seeing a large gathering at the book launch.

Academic and journalist Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan congratulated the author on writing the book, which he termed wonderful. “Many people have written about Karachi but no one has written such a good book based on documents and history,” he said.

Commenting on the decline of the KMC over the years, Dr Khan said the governments were not willing to empower local bodies. Various other speakers also lauded the author for writing the book. The ceremony was moderated by Shakeel Khan.