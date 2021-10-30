CM invites Hungarian businesses to invest in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Hungarian firms to invest in the solid waste management, water supply, sanitation, and public transportation sectors of the province.

The CM extended the offer to this effect on Friday as he met Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas at the CM House. The meeting took into consideration matters of mutual interest. As the Hungarian envoy told Shah that it was his first visit to Karachi, the latter informed him that Karachi was a historical port city of the country and its coastline and historical buildings were worth visiting.

Fazekas said the relations between Hungary and Pakistan were built soon after the latter came into being in 1947. He recalled that the Hungarian foreign minister also visited Karachi in the past.

He said Hungary was looking for the avenues to invest in Karachi and the country had shown interest to invest in the water sector projects of Pakistan. He explained that Hungary also had plans to invest in the food industry, dairy, and sustainable agriculture sectors of Pakistan.

Shah assured the ambassador that his government would fully facilitate the prospective investors from Hungary. He said the provincial investment and agriculture departments, and public-private partnership unit would contact the Hungarian embassy in Islamabad regarding possible investments in Sindh.

The CM said he would also meet prospective investors from Hungary in order to personally give assurance to them that their investments would be fully facilitated.

Interesting coincidence

The Hungarian envoy told the CM that he studied at the Stanford University of the United States in 1992, to which the CM responded that he had also obtained a master’s degree from the Stanford University in structural engineering in 1992-93.

Both the CM and the Hungarian ambassador recalled their times 29 years ago when they studied at the same varsity.

Temple robbery

Meanwhile, the CM took cognisance of the theft of necklaces from statues kept at a Hindu temple in the Kotri area of the province. A spokesman for the CM House said that on the directives of Shah, police had lodged an FIR of the incident and started geo-fencing to locate the culprits.

The CM was informed that burglars entered the temple from its roof and stole two silver necklaces from statues kept in a showcase. The estimated cost of the necklaces is Rs 40,000. The thieves also stole Rs2,000 from the donation box of the temple. After the geo-fencing, the police reportedly started carrying out raids to arrest the culprits.

The CM also directed the local police and district administration to apprise the management of the temple about progress in the investigations. He said his government stood fully committed to protecting all members of religious minorities and places of worship in the province. Sindh Minorities’ Affairs Minister Gayan Chand Essarani also took cognisance of the incident and asked the police to tighten the security of temples before the upcoming Diwali festival.