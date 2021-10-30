PTI submits resolution in PA against illegal buildings in Karachi

Opposition legislators belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday submitted a resolution in the secretariat of the Sindh Assembly against the construction of illegal buildings in Karachi.
The resolution was submitted by the parliamentary party leader of the PTI, Bilal Ghaffar, who was accompanied by other lawmakers of the party Jamal Siddiqui, Shahzad Qureshi, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, and Adeeba Hassan.
Talking to media persons, Ghaffar said the general public in Karachi was being penalised due to the issue of illegally constructed buildings in the city. He said government officials responsible for the menace of illegal buildings should be taken to task in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court, and the affected persons of the Nasla Tower project should be compensated for their losses.
The PTI MPA said the bank accounts of the officials who allowed construction of illegal buildings in the city should be frozen and their names put on the ECL.
Ghaffar demanded of the builder concerned and Sindh government to pay back the investment made by the affected owners of flats in the Nasla Tower. He said the Sindh government should take stern action against corrupt officials responsible for the issue of illegal buildings in Karachi.
