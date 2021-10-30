Doctor shot dead in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A doctor was shot dead in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Friday night. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene in Yousuf Khan Goth and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Dr Zainul Abideen, son of Haji Bhukshal.

The Site Superhighway police said the doctor was travelling in his car when motorcyclists shot him dead. Quoting the findings of the initial investigation, the police said the incident might have been occurred over a personal enmity, and they were investigating a case from different angles.