Improper demands not acceptable: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting Friday expressed the resolve that the improper demands of proscribed TLP would not be accepted and the government would not release TLP chief Saad Rizvi nor it would expel the French envoy in any case.



The meeting decried the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) misuse of religion and the issue of ‘Namoos-e-Risalat’ [sanctity of Prophethood] for political gains, which it said was misleading the common man and creating internal discord within the society.

The committee unanimously resolved to guard country’s sovereignty from all internal and external threats and not to allow TLP to challenge the writ of the state in any way.

The participants noted that TLP’s violence had ended up furthering the agenda of sectarian elements and external enemies of the state. It was pointed out that despite the overwhelming majority of over 1.5 billion Muslims globally, holding utmost love and respect for Holy Prophet (PBUH), no such violent agitation had taken place in any other Muslim country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the 35th meeting of the NSC at the Prime Minister’s House. The meeting was attended by relevant federal cabinet members, national security adviser, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, all three services chiefs, DGs of ISI, IB and FIA, and senior civil and military officers.

The NSC was given a detailed briefing on the country’s internal security situation and the ongoing agitation by the TLP. The PM stressed that no group or entity would be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government. Taking serious note of the unprovoked violent attacks committed by the TLP members, the committee resolved not to tolerate any further breach of law by the proscribed group. However, it maintained that peaceful protest is the right of everyone. The committee praised the police for their professionalism and restraint despite being directly targeted and suffering casualties, including four martyrs and over four hundred injured, but warned that the state’s restraint should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

While emphasising that the government recognised the right of peaceful protest of all Pakistanis, the committee members were unanimous that the TLP was deliberately employing violence against public property, state officials, and ordinary citizens to create instability in the country and that would not be tolerated. All organs of the state stood ready to act as per the law to protect the life and property of citizens.

The PM and the committee members expressed condolences at the loss of lives of policemen and committed to compensating and looking after their families. Commending the exceptional performance of the law-enforcement agencies, the PM promised that the government would firmly stand behind them as they act to enforce the law and protect the public.

The committee took notice that no previous government or prime minister had taken such an unequivocal, public international stance on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia. Under the current government, Pakistan has successfully brought these issues to the fore of international diplomatic discourse in the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and European Union, among other fora.

It said one key objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was also to intellectually counter international propaganda against Islam and sanctity of the Prophet (PBUH).

The participants recalled that the TLP had adopted the ploy of violent street agitation on numerous occasions since 2017 and made unrealistic demands each time, solely as a tool to gain political strength. In the process, TLP’s actions caused public disorder, serious economic losses to the country, besides boosting the morale of other terrorist outfits seeking to challenge the state writ.

The participants endorsed the government’s decision to negotiate with the group only within the bounds of law, without offering leniency for any crimes committed by the TLP operatives. Endorsing the view of the committee, the PM instructed that all measures and actions necessary to enforce the law and protect the interests of the state and public should be ensured. The meeting said that the TLP will be held accountable for the lives of martyred policeman and govt will ensure livelihoods of families of martyred men.