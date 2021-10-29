JUI-F rally slams PTI govt

SUKKUR: The JUI-F took out a rally from Rohri to Sukkur against inflation and the incumbent PTI government.Addressing the rally, the JUI-F leaders said the country was on the verge of collapse as the PTI government has left the people despondent due to hike in prices of essential commodities. They said Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps insisting “Ghabrana Nahi Hey”, whereas the people were upset due to acute inflation and hike in tariff of the utilities and were commiting suicide or selling their children.