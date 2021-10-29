JUI-F rally slams PTI govt

SUKKUR: The JUI-F took out a rally from Rohri to Sukkur against inflation and the incumbent PTI government.Addressing the rally, the JUI-F leaders said the country was on the verge of collapse as the PTI government has left the people despondent due to hike in prices of essential commodities. They said Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps insisting “Ghabrana Nahi Hey”, whereas the people were upset due to acute inflation and hike in tariff of the utilities and were commiting suicide or selling their children.
BARA: Khyber police foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin and arrested two drug-peddlers in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber...
SUKKUR: Some miscreants stole precious items from Aghani Temple in Kotri, district Jamshoro, while the Hindus also...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have gunned down a wanted criminal in Sukkur.The police, pursuing a gang of criminals...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Persons with Disabilities and Rehabilitation Department, Sadiq...
SUKKUR: A three-day international conference on “Climate Change and Traditional Agriculture Pattern in Pakistan:...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR Thursday visited Berenice Port of Egypt. Upon arrival, the ship was received by...