Memon criticises PTI govt for inflation

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Persons with Disabilities and Rehabilitation Department, Sadiq Ali Memon, has said the people want to get rid of the incumbent PTI government, because of its anti-people policies and spiralling inflation.

While talking to media persons on the occasion of distribution of wheelchairs in Makli on Thursday, Sadiq Memon said a series of protests would be launched throughout the Sindh province on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against unprecedented inflation, hike in price of fuel, gas and power tariffs.

He said plans were being made under which institutions for people with disabilites (PWDs) would be upgraded and teachers would be trained. He said we have ensured that the five per cent quota reserved for the disabled is implemented. Earlier, he inspected various departments and classrooms of Special Education and Rehabilitation Center.